Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 6.72% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDMV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 319.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

