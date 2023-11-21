Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.