Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.36 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $900,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 67,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 673,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SGOL opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

