Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

