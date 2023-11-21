Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.77 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

