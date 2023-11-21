Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $89,142,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

