Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.16% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

