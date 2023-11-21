Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AON were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4,247.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 138,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,631 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74,932 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $410,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $331.20 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

