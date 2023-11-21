Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.04% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

BATS:CEFS opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

