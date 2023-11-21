Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.