Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

