Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 11,692 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $678,726,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $47.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

