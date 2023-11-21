Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 214 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $198.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.37 and its 200-day moving average is $188.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

