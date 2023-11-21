Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 4,054 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $407.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.07. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

