Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 8,601 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

