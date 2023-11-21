Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 8,601 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCLFree Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

