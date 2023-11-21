Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

