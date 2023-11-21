Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $402.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.49 and a 12 month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

