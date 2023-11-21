Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $133.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $160.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

