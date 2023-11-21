Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,251 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Progressive were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

