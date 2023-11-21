Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 15,262 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 199.4% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,567,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

