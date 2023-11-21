ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $12.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.16.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $5,810,795.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $5,810,795.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

