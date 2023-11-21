Citigroup Inc. Acquires 199,577 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 122.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.65% of Pampa Energía worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

