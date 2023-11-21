Citigroup Inc. Acquires 441,396 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 531.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,396 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

FOX Profile

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

