Citigroup Inc. Acquires 473,258 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 6,544.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Lazard worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 668.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 592,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lazard by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after acquiring an additional 307,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

