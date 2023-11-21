Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,774 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of ResMed worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $2,499,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

