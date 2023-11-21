Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,359 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

