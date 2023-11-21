Citigroup Inc. Has $16.04 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in STERIS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

STERIS Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $199.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $166.99 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.