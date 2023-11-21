Citigroup Inc. Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,120 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after acquiring an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,140,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 256,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

