Citigroup Inc. Has $17.07 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after buying an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.09. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

