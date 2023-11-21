Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Sunoco worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sunoco by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 124,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Sunoco Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SUN opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

