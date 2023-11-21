Citigroup Inc. Purchases 168,205 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1,453.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,205 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Amedisys worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

