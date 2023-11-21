Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,055 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,055 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 223,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 72,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCCO opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

