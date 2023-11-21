Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,378,747 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 777,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,378,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 4.68% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS IYZ opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $356.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.