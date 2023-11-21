Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,344 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,344 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $235.17 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

