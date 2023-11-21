Citigroup Inc. Sells 47,627 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,941,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,228,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

