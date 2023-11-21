Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

