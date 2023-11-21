Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $194.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.29. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,493. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.