Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,605 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.53% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $4,273,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

