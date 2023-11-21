Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $24,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.