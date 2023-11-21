Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.67% of First Trust Water ETF worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period.

FIW opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

