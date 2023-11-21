Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

