Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $24,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

AEP opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

