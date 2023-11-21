Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $24,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

