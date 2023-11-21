Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

