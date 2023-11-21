Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.04% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $20,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

PPA stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

