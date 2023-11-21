Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.43 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 561,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWK opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

