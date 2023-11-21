Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.95 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:PJAN opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $654.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

