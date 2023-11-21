Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.13 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FJUL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth $698,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

