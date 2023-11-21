Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.05 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 110,839 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of POCT opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

