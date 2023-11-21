Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.11 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.25% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $22,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

